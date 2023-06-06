MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Merrimack, New Hampshire Tuesday after a reported explosion, police said.

Police said they received several reports of an explosion in the area of Pearson Road and Grapevine Road around 1:30 p.m.

Once on scene, police said crews found “evidence of a possible explosion.”

Police had a number of streets in the area blocked off later Tuesday afternoon, with officials adding that there are no known threats to the public.

The incident remained under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

