DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Monday after two people reported having their drinks drugged by the same person at the University of New Hampshire, university police said.

The first incident happened Thursday evening, according to police. The second incident happened at some time between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police said victims came forward on Monday and identified the same person as the individual involved in both drugging incidents

Though they did not provide further details about the Thursday incident, police said the Friday night incident happened inside the suspect’s residence hall on the University of New Hampshire’s Durham Campus. The suspect and the victim knew each other, according to police. Police said the victim reported being sexually assaulted by the suspect.

Police said both incidents remained under investigation by the University of New Hampshire Police Department and school administrators as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Survivors are never responsible for the offenders’ behavior,” police said.

The Durham Campus of the University of New Hampshire enrolls more than 15,000 students, according to the university’s website.

While the police investigation continued, police shared safety tips for campus community members, urging students to remain alert to anyone pressuring them or others to use alcohol or other drugs.

Among other safety measures, officials reminded students to call university police for safety escorts at 603-862-1212 if they feel unsafe on campus.

“Trust your instincts,” police added. “If you feel uneasy or sense something is wrong, do what you can to get out of the situation or call 911 for assistance.”

