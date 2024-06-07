NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were investigating a rollover crash on Route 1 in Norwood Friday afternoon, according to the Norwood Police Department.

The vehicle flipped onto its roof on the southbound side of the highway, according to police. Part of Route 1 was diverted for a while as crews cleared the cars from the scene.

The northbound side of Route 1 was also backed up due to onlookers, police said.

Traffic was back to normal as of 6 p.m. Police have not released any information regarding injuries.

Officers are investigating what led up to the crash.

