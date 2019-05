Police are investigating a serious crash that left one woman injured Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a two-car crash found a woman trapped inside her vehicle.

First responders were able to free the woman. She was taken to Melrose-Wakefield hospital with unknown injuries.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)