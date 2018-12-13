Police investigate shooting after shots fired between 2 vehicles in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night after shots were fired between two vehicles in Chelsea, police say.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Eastern Avenue near Crescent Avenue about 8:15 p.m., according to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes.

Police say shots were fired from one vehicle to another.

The incident is believed to have started on Broadway Revere near Central Fire, police say.

There are no reported injuries.

The suspect vehicle, described as a white Lexus sedan, fled down Eastern Avenue towards the Chelsea Street Bridge, police say.

An investigation is ongoing.

