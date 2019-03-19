Police investigate shooting as apparent murder-suicide

GARDINER, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say they’re investigating a shooting death of two people in Gardiner that appears to be a murder-suicide.

State police say bodies were found at a home late Tuesday morning. Police haven’t yet identified the man and woman, who were in their 40s.

Police say the couple had been estranged and lived in another town, and that there could be a connection with a house fire Tuesday morning in Sidney.

Police say the woman died after being rushed to a hospital in Augusta. She was found in a garage, and the man’s body was found inside a pickup truck outside the house.

Maine State Police and Gardiner police were both involved in the case on Tuesday.

