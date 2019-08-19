Police investigate shooting at Providence club

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say one person has been shot at a Providence nightclub and two suspects have been apprehended in nearby Cranston.

The 23-year-old victim was shot in the back near the entrance of Club Flow at about 12:30 a.m. Monday. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Witnesses told police that two men had fled in a Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle was pulled over by Cranston police after it was seen driving erratically and a brief chase,.

One of the vehicle’s occupants was identified as a suspect. Police say they have also recovered a gun. Their names were not released.

They are expected to appear in court later Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)