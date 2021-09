NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating a shooting at a high school Monday afternoon.

Newport News police said in a statement that officers are on the scene of a shooting at Heritage High School.

Students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts, police said. Parents can meet students there.

