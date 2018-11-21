EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut continue to investigate the death of a disabled veteran found shot in his home.

Police say 30-year-old Dominic Marino was found by his brother on Sunday afternoon in their East Hartford home. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have ruled the death a homicide, but say there is no threat to the public.

No arrests had been announced as of Wednesday.

The victim’s father, Mark Marino, tells the Hartford Courant his son was an Air Force veteran who served in Guam, South Korea and Kuwait. His father said his son was 70 percent disabled in his right knee and left shoulder.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call police.

