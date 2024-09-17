LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - A police investigation got underway late Monday night after a man was killed in a shooting in Littleton, New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office in a statement with other state and local authorities said police first jumped into action at 11:10 p.m. when they received a 911 call from a person who said he was being chased in his car.

Police said the caller told a dispatcher he had repeatedly been struck by the car that was chasing him and was driving through local streets in an attempt to escape.

Officers were trying to find the ongoing pursuit when dispatchers heard gunshots over the 911 call, officials said.

The AG’s office said police soon found the cars involved in this incident stopped in the area of 33 Pleasant St. in Littleton after an apparent crash. The 911 caller was waiting for police. A second man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The AG’s office said the caller identified the man who died as the person who was chasing and striking his car.

Officials said investigators learned both men knew each other and said there was no known threat to the public.

An autopsy of the man who died was scheduled to take place Tuesday morning.

No further information was immediately available about this incident.

While authorities await the results of the autopsy the AG’s office asked anyone with information about this incident to contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit by phone at 603- 223-3856 or by email at mcu@dos.nh.gov. People can also call New Hampshire State Police Headquarters Communications at 603-223-4381.

