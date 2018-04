PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Plymouth, where at least one person was shot.

The shooting happened on Federal Furnace Road just after 6 p.m. Witnesses said they saw at least a dozen officers on the scene.

Firefighters told 7News one person was shot.

7News has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it develops.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)