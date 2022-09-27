BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood after a victim was reportedly shot in the arm.

Officers were called to the area sometime after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a victim had been shot near 25 Pleasantview Street, off of Cummins Highway.

According to officials, the victim had been shot in the area of their arm or possibly their hand, suffering injuries police believe were non-life threatening.

The individual was later taken to a local hospital where they are expected to be OK.

Additional details on the victim or what may have led up to shooting have not yet been released.

