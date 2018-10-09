Police investigate shooting in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in Weymouth.

Officers responded to the area of 81 Rockway St. in Weymouth Commons.

Sources tell 7News that homicide units with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and state police have been requested to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

This is the 2nd ambulance that we’ve seen come & go from this crime scene in Weymouth. The 1st ambulance left w/ lights on. This one is not. #7News pic.twitter.com/6wrIiFBP6p — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) October 10, 2018

The entire Weymouth Commons apartment complex is shut down as police investigate a reported shooting. No one is allowed into the complex. #7News pic.twitter.com/sLpkvkOcJG — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) October 10, 2018

