Police investigate shooting in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in Weymouth.
Officers responded to the area of 81 Rockway St. in Weymouth Commons.
Sources tell 7News that homicide units with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and state police have been requested to the scene.
No further details were immediately available.
