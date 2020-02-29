Police investigate shooting of girl in Maine

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — State and local police are investigating the shooting of a young girl at a home in Waterville.

The girl, believed to be 7, was transported to a local hospital Friday before being flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center. Law enforcement officials “remain hopeful” about her recovery, according to a statement.

Neighbors heard gunshots at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and evidence technicians spent the evening at the scene.

Waterville police went door-to-door in the neighborhood. They also searched the area with police dogs.

