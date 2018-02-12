Police investigate shooting that injured at least 1 in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (AP) – Police in Palmer are investigating a shooting that injured at least one person.

Palmer police responded to a report of a disturbance around 6 p.m. Sunday and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person’s current condition is unknown.

Investigators have not said if there are any suspects in the shooting.

Palmer police say a second man was charged with drug possession. That man, whose name has not been released, is being held on $50,000 bail. No charges have been filed at this time for the shooting itself.

No names were released.

State police are assisting in the investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)