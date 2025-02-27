CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was stabbed at a Market Basket parking lot in Chelsea and was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, officials said.

Chelsea police say the victim, a 19-year-old male, sustained serious injuries.

Police responded to the scene around 3 p.m.

Investigators say one person was taken from the scene for questioning.

“It’s sad, but that’s the way life is nowadays,” said one customer. “People just don’t care.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chelsea Police Department at 617-466-4805.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

