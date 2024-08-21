DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to a local hospital Wednesday after a daytime stabbing at a motel in Dartmouth, police said.

Dartmouth police in a statement said officers responded to Capri Motel on State Road near 12 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a fight.

Once on scene, police said, officers found a male suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Police did not share any additional information about the stabbing or the fight that preceded it and said the entire incident remained under investigation.

Dartmouth police asked anyone with information to contact authorities by phone at 508-910-1700 or anonymously by texting 847411 and entering Dartmouth PD in the body of the text.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)