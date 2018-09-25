Police investigate stabbing in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating a stabbing that left a man with facial injuries Tuesday, officials say.

Officers responding to the area of Maple and Spruce streets about 7 p.m. found a 50-year-old male who had injuries to his facial area, according to Manchester police.

He was transported to the Catholic Medical Center.

Police say all parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

