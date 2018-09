BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing Wednesday night in Roxbury.

The incident occurred in Dudley Square.

Police have blocked off the area around Joe’s Steak and Cheese with crime tape.

There was a heavy police presence in the area.

Police haven’t said how serious the injuries are or if they have anyone in custody.

