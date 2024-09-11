BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was injured in a stabbing in Dorchester Wednesday, police said.

The stabbing happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the area of the Fields Corner MBTA station. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

A Boston police spokesperson said investigators with the Boston Police Department responded alongside MBTA Transit Police personnel.

SKY7-HD was over the scene near 3:30 p.m. and saw police at work along Dorchester Avenue. Police had one area near the Savin Hill station taped off with crime scene tape.

Authorities were still on scene as of 5 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)