BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were wounded, with one victim in critical condition, after a confrontation led to multiple stabbings at a hotel in Braintree, according to police.

Authorities said officers were first called to the Residence Inn by Marriot on Forbes Road around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, where first responders found one victim in the hotel’s lobby and two others in a neighboring parking lot.

The victims suffered multiple stab wounds, leaving one in critical condition while another was stable as they received care at a hospital.

Police said a third victim was well enough to be released later in the night.

All three were believed to be part of the same group, who were from out of state and staying at the hotel for work, according to officials.

An initial investigation found some kind of confrontation allegedly happened between the group and another in a nearby parking lot. Police stated the two groups may have known one another, but that the investigation is ongoing.

Braintree and State Police are involved in the investigation, and are urging anyone with info to contact Braintree Police Detectives at 781-794-8620.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)