FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in Framingham after receiving an anonymous 911 call Wednesday evening, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.

At around 6 p.m., Framingham police responded to a home on Fenwick Street, where they found a man dead with “apparent trauma” to his body, the office said in a statement. Officers executed a search warrant, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy Thursday to identify the man and determine his cause of death.

“At this time, there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public,” Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker said in a video posted to the department’s Facebook page.

Local and state police, along with the district attorney’s office, are investigating the death.

