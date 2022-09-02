MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of the walking trail near Nutts Pond in Manchester, NH, said the Attorney General’s Office.

Police said there is a “significant police presence” and ask people to stay away from the area, but said there is no threat to the public.

SKY7HD is monitoring the scene.

No other information is immediately available.

