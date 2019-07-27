Police investigate truck matching description of vehicle involved in deadly Charlestown hit-and-run

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence could be found in Everett Saturday as investigators inspected a pickup truck matching the description of the vehicle involved in a deadly Charlestown hit-and-run accident.

Authorities blocked off the intersection of Waverly and Warren streets Saturday afternoon as they collected evidence from a white pickup truck with front-end damage just one day after Boston police released surveillance images of a similar-looking truck that was believed to be involved in the crash Thursday night.

Police said the truck they are looking for would have some front-end damage but they declined to confirm if the truck found at the intersection was the vehicle in question.

The truck was towed from the scene.

The logo of Anai’s Landscaping company could be seen on the side.

The owner of the company, who wished to remain anonymous, said he sold the truck five months ago and that his company was not involved in the hit-and-run.

The identity of the victim killed in the accident has not been released.

Boston police say the investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

The intersection has since reopened.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)