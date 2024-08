MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A headstone was hit by vandals at a Jewish cemetery in Melrose.

Police said it happened on Tuesday at Workmen’s Circle Cemetery on Broadway.

They said both a fence and a headstone were knocked over and charred from fire.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.

