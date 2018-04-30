OKLAHOMA CITY (WHDH) — Why did the chicken cross the road? Oklahoma City police are still trying to find out.

Officer Kreig Cook with the Southwest Division helped the department’s new feathered friend get across the street safely.

“Just because we’re in the city doesn’t mean that we don’t have small town problems,” Cook said.

The chicken made sure to use the crosswalk as he trekked across the busy street.

A police investigation didn’t reveal why the chicken crossed the road.

“We tried to interview the chicken,” police said, “but she lawyered up.”

