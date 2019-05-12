AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say they are investigating why a woman drove her car in the wrong lane on Interstate 95, leading to a head-on collision that resulted in her own death.

Police say 22-year-old Sierra Prescott of Saco was killed instantly in the Saturday night crash in Augusta. They say she collided with two other cars in the crash. Forty-four-year-old Shuba Raja, a passenger in another car in the crash, was critically injured and flown by helicopter to a Lewiston hospital.

Police say the drivers of the two other cars in the crash were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The crash resulted in the northbound interstate lanes being shut down in Augusta for three hours.

