Police investigating 2 acts of hate on Tufts University campus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into two acts of hate that occurred on the Tufts University campus over the past week.

In the first incident, several Asian students were walking along Professors Row when they were verbally assaulted with hateful anti-Asian rhetoric from people in a passing vehicle, Tufts University President Anthony Monaco wrote in a letter to the community.

Members of one of the school’s athletic teams also reportedly found a large swastika painted on the Bello Field shed.

“Let me state as clearly as I can: Acts of anti-Asian hate and anti-Semitism such as these are unacceptable and violate what we stand for as a community,” Monaco wrote. “I acknowledge the significant harm that these incidents can have on the Asian and Jewish communities, respectively. All of us have a responsibility to speak out against such bigotry.”

The Tufts University Police Department is investigating both incidents.

Monaco says it is uncertain at this point whether the suspects in either case are members of the university.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tufts University police at 617-627-3030.

