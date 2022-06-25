DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Dighton Police and Fire Department are investigating a two-alarm trailer fire that claimed the lives of of four pets, the department announced Friday.

According to Dighton Fire Chief Christopher Maguy, firefighters responded to the area of Elm Street Friday afternoon to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames.

While firefighters had trouble establishing a water supply due to the trailer’s distance from the road and absence of fire hydrants, crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The four deceased pets were located among the ashes.

No humans were harmed in the blaze.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)