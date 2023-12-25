BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police conducted investigations at two crime scenes in Boston overnight that left people hospitalized.

Officers could be seen investigating inside a taped-off section of Tremont Street after an incident that resulted in one person being transported to the hospital and another person who went to the hospital themselves, according to Boston police.

Also overnight, police were investigating on Court Street, where an incident occurred that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear what crime was committed or how the people were injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

