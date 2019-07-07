Police investigating 2 men shot in foot by ‘homemade cannon’

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - Epping police are investigating a N.H. man and an Massachusetts man who allegedly were each shot in the foot by a “homemade cannon” while one man was cleaning the device Saturday.

At 9:30 p.m., Epping police responded to the town fire station for reports of two men suffering gunshot wounds. The men had been driven to the station in the bed of a pickup by their friends, according to police reports, and were later transported to area hospitals.

Police said the pair were at an Epping home when one of the men, a 56-year-old Nottingham N.H. resident, was trying to clean a “homemade cannon type device” made from the barrel of a muzzle loader rifle. The cannon had allegedly been loaded and failed to discharge but fired while the Nottingham man was cleaning it, injuring him in his right foot and injuring a 52-year-old Amesbury man in his left foot.

The shooting is still under investigation.

