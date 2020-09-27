Police investigating 2 pedestrians struck by car near Museum of Science

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car struck two pedestrians near the Museum of Science Sunday, causing serious injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash at Monsignor O’Brien Highway and Land Boulevard at 8:30 .m. found two people with serious injuries who were taken to the hospital, police said.

Police are investigating the crash. No other information was immediately available.

