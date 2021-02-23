QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating whether two robberies that happened on the same day were committed by the same suspect in Quincy.

On Thursday around 4:45 a.m., a 69-year-old Asian man was walking in the area of 95 West Squantum St. toward North Quincy Station when he was attacked and his lunch bag was stolen, according to Quincy police.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack and is currently hospitalized.

Several hours later, around 9:55 p.m., a 55-year-old Asian woman was walking home from the train station on West Squantum Street when her shoulder bag was stolen, police said.

Two witnesses observed the robbery and captured the suspect on their cellphone.

They were able to return the victim’s bag and property to her, police said.

She was not injured.

It is unclear if the robberies are related but police say they both happened within close proximity of each other and both victims described the suspect as a white male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Monteith at 617-745-5767 or email wmonteith@quincyma.gov.

