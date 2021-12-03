BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating two separate crashes that happened on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound on Friday morning.

The first occurred in the Prudential Tunnel and caused backups that extended to Newton, according to the state police.

There were no reported injuries.

The second crash involved a tractor-trailer in the area of Washington Street in Newton, state police said.

Minor injuries were reported.

Both crashes caused significant traffic delays.

No additional information was immediately available.

