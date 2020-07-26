Police investigating 2 separate fatal shootings in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after two people were shot and killed early Sunday morning in Dorchester, police said.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person shot on Erie Street just before 2 a.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, according to police.

Moments later, officers responding to a radio call for shots fired in the area of Sumner and Conrad streets found ballistic evidence, but no victim, police said.

Investigators at the scene were told a male victim was dropped off at a local hospital for life-threatening gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The victim of the second shooting is believed to have been shot in the area of Sumner and Conrad streets, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

