LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - City officials in Lynn are calling for an end to the street violence after a man was killed in a shooting late Saturday night just blocks away from where seven people were shot, one fatally, when gunfire erupted at a house party earlier in the day.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Lincoln Street around 11 p.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggests the shooting is not related to the fatal shooting on Essex Street earlier in the day.

The second shooting came as authorities continue to search for the person or people responsible for the shooting in the area of 189 Essex St. around 2:20 a.m. that left seven people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims later died. They have been identified as 25-year-old Abraham Diaz and 21-year-old Jandriel Heredia.

One other person remains hospitalized in critical condition and four people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In a press conference later in the day, officials said they believe the attack was targeted and the shots fired came from a vehicle.

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson said, “This is absolutely outrageous to have this level of violence happen on our streets and in our neighborhood, it’s horrifying.”

Family members say the group was throwing a house party for a friend who was about to leave for college.

Diaz’s brother, Brian, said he’s still struggling to come to grips with the loss of his sibling.

“I just can’t believe this happened, I’m still trying to process it,” he said.

He added, ” My brother was a good kid. I say that because he was my little brother, giving back to kids, looking out for kids, giving back to his community and wanting to make sure everyone was alright.”

In a statement, Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said, “This horrendous act of violence has impacted the families of the victims, the neighborhood, and the entire city. We will expend every resource in pursuit of justice and holding those responsible to be accountable for perpetrating this violence.”

Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy said, “We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice. No family should have to endure the loss of loved ones through senseless violence like this. This needs to stop!”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynn Police Department at 781-595-2000 or text a tip to TIPLYNN and your tip to 847411 (TIP411).

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)