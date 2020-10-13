WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into three home burglaries over the long weekend in Wellesley.

Two incidents occurred next door to each other on Boulder Road, where forced entry was made into the two homes from the back yard and items were taken, according to Wellesley police.

Neither resident was home at the time of the burglaries.

An additional burglary was reported on Cliff Road near the Weston town line, where force entry was also made into the home, and valuables were taken.

The residents of this home were away at the time.

Police are asking residents to check their home security video systems from the long weekend for anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Stan Dunajski at SDunajski@wellesleyma.gov or Det. Mark D’Innocenzo at MDinnocenzo@wellesleyma.gov.

