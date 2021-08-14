BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after at least one person was injured following three separate shootings overnight in Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported a shooting on River Street in Hyde Park shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, according to Boston police.

Officers were later called to the corner of Bedford and Kingston streets in the Downtown Crossing area just before 3 a.m., where they stopped a car on the Massachusetts Avenue Connector.

There was no word on whether anyone was arrested in connection with that shooting.

Boston police then responded to reports of a shooting on Almont Street in Mattapan around 3:30 a.m., where an active crime scene is ongoing.

Investigators this morning are placing evidence markers on the street and sidewalk and combing the area for clues as to what happened.

All of the shootings remain under investigation by the Boston Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)