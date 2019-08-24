Police investigating 3 shootings, 1 fatal overnight in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating three different shootings overnight in Dorchester that left one victim dead.

Boston police say all three shootings occurred in the area of Franklin Field in leaving one dead and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person shot in the area of 91 Westview Street around 3:30 a.m. found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police brought in K9’s to search for evidence and were able to find shell casings on the sidewalk.

A few hours earlier, just after 11 p.m., another man was shot on nearby Stratton Street.

Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The third shooting occurred around 4 a.m. on Blue Hill Avenue where one victim was shot and suffered non-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspects.

No additional information has been released.

The scene is still very active as police also close off roads in the area for the 2019 Caribbean Carnival and Parade.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. If you wish to be anonymous, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

