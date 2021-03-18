SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus with students on board in Sandwich Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Dogwood Drive on Route 130 around 7 a.m. discovered a Honda Pilot and a Toyota Camry with significant damage following a crash involving a school bus, which was transporting students at the time, according to Sandwich police.

There were no injuries reported.

No additional information has been released.

