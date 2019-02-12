Police investigating 5-car pileup in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a five-car crash in Bridgewater on Tuesday.

Officers responding to the area of Pond Street and Roberts Road about 2 p.m. found five vehicles that had collided in a “chain-reaction crash,” according to Bridgewater Police Lt. Carl MacDermott.

MacDermott said the five drivers, three women and two men, all unaccompanied, were uninjured and evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

Four of the vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police believe weather may have been a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)