HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state police are investigating the theft of about $5,000 worth of wine from a state liquor store over several weeks.

Police said the thefts happened at the Interstate 93 northbound store in Hooksett.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who is a person of interest.

