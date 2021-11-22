BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Hyde Park that left the victim seriously injured.

Officers were called to the scene near the Fairmont Commuter Rail Station parking lot found one person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

No further details have been released.

Transit police are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)