Police investigating after 1 hospitalized in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that sent one person to the hospital on Sunday morning.
Officers responding to a reported shooting just before 3:30 a.m. on Washington Street found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
That person was sent to a hospital.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)