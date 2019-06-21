Police investigating after 1 injured in Salem stabbing

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a stabbing in Salem on Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Palmer Street and Harrison Avenue around 10:45 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent knife wound, according to police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Salem Hospital. They are said to be in good condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

