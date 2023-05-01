BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in Roxbury.

Boston police said they were called to the scene on Dudley Street around 8:15 p.m.

Crews remained on scene for several hours as an investigation appeared to focus on the area of a large apartment complex.

The condition of the person who was hospitalized is unknown at this time.

Police have asked anyone with information on this incident to reach out.

