BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have launched an investigation after one person was shot in the city’s Brighton neighborhood on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Jetty Court shortly before 5 p.m. found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There was no word on their condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

