Police investigating after 1 person shot in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was injured in a shooting in Dorchester on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Ashton and Callender streets around 3:15 p.m. found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital.

A neighborhood resident told 7NEWS that they heard two gunshots before a sedan slammed into his parked SUV. The driver then fled the area on foot.

There were no reported arrests.

An investigation is ongoing.