CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in Cambridge.

Officials say it took place in the area of Main and Portland Streets.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

It is unclear at this time if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)