Police investigating after 11-year-old struck by car in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an 11-year-old was hit by a car and seriously injured while riding his bicycle in Amesbury Sunday, officials said.

Officers and firefighters responding to reports of a pedestrian struck by a car at Oakland and Chestnut streets at 4:30 p.m. found an 11-year-old boy had been hit while riding his bicycle, officials said. The boy was medflighted to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The driver remained on scene. The crash is under investigation and no other information was immediately released.

